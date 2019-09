SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Utah Legislature will be gathering for a special session to take up modifications to our state’s medical cannabis law.

Senator Karen Mayne, D- West Valley City, and Representative Steve Handy, R- Layton, weigh in on this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also take up the Utah Supreme Court’s ruling on partisan school board elections and the race for governor.

