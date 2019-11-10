The IUP Panel on the SLC mayoral race, impeachment and national election results

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City voters made their voices heard, selecting a new mayor to lead the capital city.
Republican National Committeeman Thomas Wright and former Democratic State Senator Jim Dabakis weigh in on the mayoral race in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also take up the impeachment inquiry and national election results.
