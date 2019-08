Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have signaled they may be open to new gun legislation.

Does this mark a turn in the divisive debate? State Representative Brian King, D- Salt Lake City, and state Senator Todd Weiler, R- Woods Cross, debate that question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on the latest in the race to lead Utah’s capital city.