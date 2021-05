Glen is an award-winning, veteran journalist who delivers the news of the day every weeknight on ABC4 News at 5, 6, and 10. He also serves as Chief Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday morning at 8. He has won multiple awards for his reporting on political, military, and other issues. Before returning home to Utah, he spent more than 11 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Glen is a proud graduate of Jordan High School and the University of Utah where he majored in Mass Communication and minored in Business. He knew early on in life he wanted to be a journalist. Ask any of his friends and they will tell you as a kid he talked about one-day anchoring and reporting the news in Salt Lake City.