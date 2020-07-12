The IUP panel on the race for governor, the 4th District and mask mandates

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The results of the primary election became clear this week, and now the winners are turning their attention to the general election.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler join us this week on the Inside Utah Politics Panel to break down the results.

They specifically weigh in on the race for governor and Utah’s 4th Congressional District. They also share their thoughts on the debate over mask mandates.

