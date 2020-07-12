The IUP panel on the race for governor, the 4th District and mask mandates

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The results of the primary election became clear this week, and now the winners are turning their attention to the general election.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler join us this week on the Inside Utah Politics Panel to break down the results.

They specifically weigh in on the race for governor and Utah’s 4th Congressional District. They also share their thoughts on the debate over mask mandates.

MORE INSIDE UTAH POLITICS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...