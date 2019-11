SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race to lead the state is taking shape with a former Utah governor hoping to take over the office again.

Crystal Young-Otterstrom with LDS Democrats and Salt Lake Tribune opinion writer weigh in on how Jon Huntsman Jr. changes the dynamics of the race.

They also discuss voter attitudes on the Inland Port, opposition protests and obstacles women face in the political arena.

What others are reading: