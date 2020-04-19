The IUP Panel on the race for governor and skyrocketing unemployment

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race to be Utah’s next governor is taking shape as another candidate qualifies for the Republican primary ballot.

Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. joined former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox as the only candidates to qualify through signature-gathering.

Former state Senator Jim Dabakis and former Hinckley Institute of Politics director Kirk Jowers break down the race as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What others are reading:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss