The IUP Panel on the race for governor and skyrocketing unemployment

SALT LAKE CITY Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race to be Utah’s next governor is taking shape as another candidate qualifies for the Republican primary ballot.

Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. joined former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox as the only candidates to qualify through signature-gathering.

Former state Senator Jim Dabakis and former Hinckley Institute of Politics director Kirk Jowers break down the race as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

