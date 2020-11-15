The IUP Panel on the presidential election and new Coronavirus mandates

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The race for the White House has been called for former Vice President Joe Biden, but President Trump is challenging the outcome in court.

Former State Senator Jim Dabakis, (D) Salt Lake City, and former House Speaker Greg Hughes, (R) Draper weigh in on the situation as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

 Glen Mills
Chief Political Correspondent

Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.