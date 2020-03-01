The IUP Panel on the legislative session and what to expect in the final weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – We are now five weeks into the 2020 General Legislative Session, with two weeks to go.
State Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and House Minority Leader Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City, assess the session to this point and look ahead to the final weeks in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
