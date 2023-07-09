SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week, the Utah Supreme Court will hear arguments on a case targeting Utah’s Congressional Districts.

The plaintiffs filed the case after the state legislature set aside suggestions from the Better Boundaries commission and drew their own congressional maps.

“There’s no question they were split according to what was going to be calculated to best serve Republican interests here in the state of Utah. The state legislature went through and in a very careful, very designed way, using the highest levels of technology, split up the four districts in a way that was calculated to increase the likelihood that Republicans would be elected in each one of those four districts,” said Rep. Brian King (D), Salt Lake City.

“I think the way they are drawn makes sense, but I think what is important to remember is that ultimately, you don’t want to hear it said like this, but I think line drawing in every state in some instances, as judges have ruled it, is it’s kind of the spoils of victory, unfortunately. Whether you like it or not, the reality is the folks who are running the legislature also get to draw the lines. So, the argument you hear here in Utah from the Democrats about line drawing are pretty much the same arguments that Republicans are making in states like Illinois where they also have lawsuits,” said former Utah GOP chair Derek Brown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to preview the case and weigh in on recent rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.