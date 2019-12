SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Local lawmakers and advocates rallied at the Capitol during the week in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.

They are calling on Utah to become the 38th state to ratify it.

State Representative Carol Spackman Moss, (D) Holladay and former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes, (R) Draper weigh in as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also debate the latest developments from the impeachment process playing out in Washington.

