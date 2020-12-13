The IUP Panel on the COVID vaccine, relief funds and election lawsuits

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The COVID19 vaccine will soon be in Utah ready for distribution. But, how should the state handle that process?

State Representative Suzanne Harrison, (D) Sandy, and State Auditor John Dougall, (R) Utah weigh in as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel Discussion.

They share their thoughts on COVID relief funds, the lawsuit Utah joined asking the Supreme Court to overturn election results and big tech accountability.