The IUP Panel on the COVID vaccine, Electoral College and equality compact

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The COVID19 vaccine has arrived in Utah and some of our front-line hospital workers have taken it.
This week the Inside Utah Politics Panel weighs in on what that development means.
Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy, and former Utah GOP chair James Evans also discuss the Electoral College and the Utah Compact on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
