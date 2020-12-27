The IUP Panel on the COVID relief bill and Georgia runoff election

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mike Lee and other lawmakers in the nation’s capital were critical of the 5,000-plus page COVID relief bill, saying there was no time to read through it before voting.
That issue is part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion. State Representative Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City, and former Hinckley Institute of Politics Director Kirk Jowers weigh in on that and the upcoming Georgia runoff election.
