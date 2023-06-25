SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Davis County School Board voted to reverse course on removing the Bible from library shelves at its elementary and middle schools.

The move is drawing strong opinions from those who support it and those who oppose it.

“I’ve read the Bible. I understand it deals with some sensitive topics, but it doesn’t deal with them in a pornographic way. So, I really take issue that it was ever taken off. In fact, the parents panel that took it off the shelves, you know theoretically, they acknowledged it didn’t fall within the statute they thought there was other reasons to take it off. I’m glad that the elected officials on the school board put it back,” said Sen. Todd Weiler (R), Woods Cross.

“The process of reversing that was the natural process that would have probably happened regardless of the intervention and the hyperbolic rhetoric that unfortunately unfolded in administrative rules and in the interim education committee. So, it’s unfortunate that tempers got so hot and that the rhetoric was so strident, but I think that it was an important process because it brought attention to maybe some of the flaws in the way the statute was written and that certainly was a big topic of discussion in administrative rules,” added Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost (D), Salt Lake City.

