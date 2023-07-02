SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The race to replace Representative Chris Stewart in Utah’s Second Congressional District is taking shape.

Democratic delegates came together on Wednesday night to choose from three candidates. State Senator Kathleen Riebe easily won in the first round of voting.

“I’m pleased to see Senator Riebe, because I think it’s very important for Democrats to have somebody running in every race. Although she doesn’t live in the district, she has campaigned for other candidates throughout the state in many rural areas,” said Representative Carol Spackman Moss (D), Holladay.

Riebe will move straight to the general election as the party’s nominee. On the Republican side, Celeste Maloy is the party nominee.

“People viewed her as an underdog. There were five rounds, and then at the very end Jordan Hess comes up on stage with her to endorse her, and the crowd just went wild. It was electric. Really surprising for people to see Celeste win. Here’s a Congressman Stewart staffer who probably knows public land issues better than anyone else in the state. Super smart, super qualified, this woman has been involved in so many different areas, and people in that district obviously wanted somebody who lives in that district,” said Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton (R), Salt Lake County.

Maloy will likely face a primary challenge. Former State Representative Becky Edwards has turned in the signatures required to make the ballot. They are know going through the verification process. Former Republican National Committeeman Bruce Hough also tells ABC4 he will get on the primary ballot through signatures.