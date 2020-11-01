The IUP Panel on SCOTUS, the race for the White House, and Utah’s 4th District

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court on a partisan vote.
What does this mean for future vacancies? Former Utah GOP Chair Rob Anderson and former Utah Democratic Party Treasurer Crystal Young-Otterstom debate that question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also weigh in on the race for the White House and Utah’s 4th Congressional District.
