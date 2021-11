SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission has submitted twelve maps to the state legislature.

Where will it go from here? Salt Lake County Council members Aimee Winder Newton, R-Salt Lake County, and Arlyn Bradshaw, (D) Salt Lake County weigh in as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also address Ranked Choice Voting and low voter turnout.