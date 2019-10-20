The IUP Panel on presidential polling, Romney 2020 and religious freedom

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – New polling from Utah Policy is shedding light on what Utahns think of President Trump’s job performance.

We are breaking down the results in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

Utah Democratic Party Chair Jeff Merchant and Former Utah GOP Chair Rob Anderson weigh in on that, an effort to get Utah Senator Mitt Romney to challenge the president and religious freedom.

