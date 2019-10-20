The IUP Panel on presidential polling, Romney 2020 and religious freedom

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – New polling from Utah Policy is shedding light on what Utahns think of President Trump’s job performance.

We are breaking down the results in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

Utah Democratic Party Chair Jeff Merchant and Former Utah GOP Chair Rob Anderson weigh in on that, an effort to get Utah Senator Mitt Romney to challenge the president and religious freedom.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

