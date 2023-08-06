SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – President Joe Biden is expected to make a stop in Utah this week as part of a western states tour.

People on both sides appreciate the opportunity to host the commander in chief.

“I think it is significant. I think it’s always great to have the president, I welcome him here. It’s great to have his attention to our great state, our vibrant community and the great place that we have. I hope it will help sensitize him to some of our issues, there’s some things I’d like to visit with him about if I get him for a minute while he’s here,” said Representative Doug Owens (D), Salt Lake City.

“It’s always a good day for Utah when we see the President of the United States visit our state. There are unique issues that nothing like being on the ground, and bringing that perspective helps inform decision making. So, I look forward to that visit,” added former House Speaker Greg Hughes.

The two join us this week for the Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion. Weighing in on the president’s visit and what we expect to hear from him.

Representative Owens also hopes to get the president’s ear for a few minutes.

“There is $2 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act for drought relief in the west, and we ought to get a big chunk of that to help with the Great Salt Lake. Right up there with the Colorado River needs, Utah’s got this incredible lake right on our doorstep on the Wasatch Front where we are going to have serious air quality issues, wildlife issues, economic issues if we don’t take care of that lake,” Owens said.