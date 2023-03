SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There will be a change at the top of the Utah GOP as current chair Carson Jorgenson announces he will not seek a second term.

What should we make of the transient nature of the chair position for both major parties in Utah? And, how did the state legislature fair during this year’s legislative session?

Former Utah Democratic Party chair Jeff Merchant and Sen. Todd Weiler (R), Woods Cross, weigh in on those questions.