The IUP Panel on impeachment and Utah’s 4th District and presidential primaries

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A national conservative group is targeting Representative Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

American Action Network is spending big money an advertising blitz calling on the congressman to do what he can to put an end to the impeachment proceedings.

Former Davis County GOP Chair Kris Kimball and former state Senator Scott Howell debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on how the presidential primary is shaping up for both parties.

MORE INSIDE UTAH POLITICS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories