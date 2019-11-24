The IUP Panel on impeachment and Utah’s 4th District and presidential primaries

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A national conservative group is targeting Representative Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

American Action Network is spending big money an advertising blitz calling on the congressman to do what he can to put an end to the impeachment proceedings.

Former Davis County GOP Chair Kris Kimball and former state Senator Scott Howell debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on how the presidential primary is shaping up for both parties.

