The IUP Panel on impeachment and the legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – After weeks of waiting the impeachment process is moving from the House to the Senate.
State Senator’s Gene Davis, (D) Salt Lake City, and Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, weigh in on the role Utah’s senators will play in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also look ahead to the upcoming legislative session.
