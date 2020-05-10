The IUP Panel on emergency spending and the COVID-19 transition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Lots of questions are being raised as we learn more about emergency purchases being made as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some say there is a serious lack of accountability and transparency as the state dishes out millions in no-bid contracts.

State Representative Carol Spackman Moss, (D) Salt Lake City, and former Republican state Representative Holly Richardson debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on how the transition to the orange, or moderate phase is going.

