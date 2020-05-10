SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Lots of questions are being raised as we learn more about emergency purchases being made as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some say there is a serious lack of accountability and transparency as the state dishes out millions in no-bid contracts.
State Representative Carol Spackman Moss, (D) Salt Lake City, and former Republican state Representative Holly Richardson debate the issue as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also weigh in on how the transition to the orange, or moderate phase is going.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Coronavirus- New clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
- Parleys Canyon reopened following fatal crash
- Juab County woman charged with attempted murder of an Orem officer
- The IUP Panel on emergency spending and the COVID-19 transition
- New partnership focused on addressing COVID-19 disparity among minority communities