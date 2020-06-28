Your Local Election Headquarters

The IUP panel on crossover voters, the governor’s participation in the primary and predictions

Inside Utah Politics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – In just a matter of days voters will decide party nominees in the primary election.

One of the big storylines is the surge in Republican voters in the last two months. What impact will those crossover voters have?

State Senator Dan McCay, (R) Riverton, and former state Senator Jim Dabakis debate that and more in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

