The IUP Panel on conversion therapy, tax reform and Super Tuesday

Inside Utah Politics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – LGBTQ advocates are celebrating a major step forward in their fight to ban conversion therapy for minors in Utah.

Tuesday, Governor Gary Herbert announced an agreement on a new rule to ban the practice.

That is one of the big topics for this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel Discussion. State Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and state Representative Brian King, (D) to discuss the new rule, tax reform and Super Tuesday.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

