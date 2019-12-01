The IUP Panel on conversion therapy, tax reform and Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – LGBTQ advocates are celebrating a major step forward in their fight to ban conversion therapy for minors in Utah.

Tuesday, Governor Gary Herbert announced an agreement on a new rule to ban the practice.

That is one of the big topics for this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel Discussion. State Senator Todd Weiler, (R) Woods Cross, and state Representative Brian King, (D) to discuss the new rule, tax reform and Super Tuesday.

MORE INSIDE UTAH POLITICS: