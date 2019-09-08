The IUP Panel on border wall funding, and the races for president, SLC mayor and governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Trump Administration is diverting $54,000,000 slated for projects at Hill Air Force Base to construct the border wall.
Both Utah senators are speaking against the move saying the president is overstepping his boundaries.
Former Utah GOP Chair James Evans and Crystal Young-Otterstrom weigh in on this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.
They also address recent polling that suggests President Trump is trailing some of the Democratic candidates in Utah.
