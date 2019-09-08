The IUP Panel on border wall funding, and the races for president, SLC mayor and governor

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Trump Administration is diverting $54,000,000 slated for projects at Hill Air Force Base to construct the border wall.

Both Utah senators are speaking against the move saying the president is overstepping his boundaries.

Former Utah GOP Chair James Evans and Crystal Young-Otterstrom weigh in on this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also address recent polling that suggests President Trump is trailing some of the Democratic candidates in Utah.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories