SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protestors rallied at the Capitol during the week asking the Davis School District to reconsider its ban on the Bible in elementary and middle school libraries.

The district says it’s trying to do its best under a new state law allowing parents to challenge books and ask a committee to consider removing them for sensitive materials.

It’s one of the big stories of the week the Inside Utah Politics Panel is weighing in on.

“When you have elected officials deciding to use public policy to further their own culture war position, this is exactly the kind of stuff that is going to happen. This rests with those who pushed the law through in the state legislature in the first place,” said former Salt Lake City councilman Charlie Luke.

“The simple fact I think is the overwhelming majority of Utahns agree that there are certain materials that need to be age-appropriate for our school kids and materials that are not age-appropriate should not be in our schools. Unfortunately, we’ve had some examples in the past where there was material inappropriate for even high school kids. And so, having a discussion on what is and isn’t appropriate in our schools I think is very appropriate,” countered State Auditor John Dougall (R), Utah.

The two also weigh in on the UTA Pride bus controversy and the upcoming special election to replace Representative Chris Stewart who recently announced he would be resigning his seat on September 15, 2023.