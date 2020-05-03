SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Big news broke during the week about the Utah Attorney General’s Office suspending its contract with a controversial surveillance company.
The move came after it was revealed the owner of Banjo had ties as a teen to the KKK.
Representatives Andrew Stoddard, (D) Sandy, and Cory Maloy, (R) Lehi, weigh in on the decision and whether there is a place for artificial intelligence in law enforcement.
They also discuss their thoughts on whether virtual conventions are here to stay and reopening Utah businesses.
- Robert Gehrke on the race for governor and shifting to the stabilization stage
- The IUP Panel on Banjo, virtual conventions and reopening businesses
