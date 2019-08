Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The Utah Supreme Court has weighed in on the fight over modifying voter-approved ballot initiatives.

The ruling is a blow to advocates who were challenging the bill to replace Proposition 2.

State Senator Dan McCay, (R) Riverton, and former Democratic state Senator Scott Howell debate what the ruling means for the voice of the people.

They also weigh in on the latest developments in the race for governor and Salt Lake City mayor.