SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There’s no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.

Utah Department of Transportation has chosen a gondola with other incremental steps as its preferred solution, and thousands of comments have come in as a result.

Snowbird General Manager Dave Fields and Former Salt Lake County Mayor Peter Corroon debate the gondola proposal in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.