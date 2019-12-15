The Inside Utah Politics Panel on tax reform, the ACA and Washington politics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Tax reform hit the spotlight on Utah’s Capitol Hill during the week. State leaders say it’s a necessary move to balance revenue streams, but it faces strong opposition.

All the Republican candidates for governor are among those coming out against it.

Former Representative Rebecca Chavez Houck, (D) Salt Lake City, and Representative Cory Maloy, (R) Lehi, debate the issue in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also weigh in on the Affordable Care Act and Washington politics.

What others are reading: