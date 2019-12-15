State representative says school start times should be pushed back

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The school day starts early for students across the state of Utah, and a state lawmaker wants to change that.
Representative Suzanne Harrison, (D) Sandy, is running a resolution to encourage districts to push back the start time so students can get more sleep.
She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what the bill entails and other issues she is working on for the upcoming session.
