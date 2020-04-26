State representative and medical doctor Suzanne Harrison on the COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – State and local leaders continue to look for the balance between public and economic health as they move toward reopening the economy.

State Representative Suzanne Harrison, (D) Sandy, has a unique perspective on Utah’s Capitol Hill as someone who deals with the pandemic from the front lines as a medical doctor.

Harrison joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her thoughts on what she’s seeing at work and the plan to get people back to work.

