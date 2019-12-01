State lawmaker working on a number of bills to protect victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – When the state legislature convenes next year, lawmakers will be considering a number of bills to protect victims from violent crimes.
Representative Angela Romero, (D) Salt Lake City, is working on bills to address sexual assault reporting requirements, online harassment and murdered and missing indigenous women.
She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to go in-depth on her plan for the 2020 session.
