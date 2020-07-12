Spencer Cox on his primary victory and moving forward to the general

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Lt. Governor Spencer Cox came out on top after a tough primary battle for the Republican nomination for governor.
According to the latest numbers, he beat former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. by 1.4% of the vote.
Cox joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to look back at the primary campaign, and forward to the general election.
