Spencer Cox on his primary victory and moving forward to the general

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Lt. Governor Spencer Cox came out on top after a tough primary battle for the Republican nomination for governor.

According to the latest numbers, he beat former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. by 1.4% of the vote.

Related Content Spencer Cox wins Republican primary in Utah governor’s race Video

Cox joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to look back at the primary campaign, and forward to the general election.

MORE INSIDE UTAH POLITICS