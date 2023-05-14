SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney’s seat will be on the ballot for the 2024 election.

While he makes his decision whether to seek a second term, lots of eyes are already closely watching.

Current Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson (R), Kaysville, is one potential candidate.

“This is a wonderful state we live in. I was raised here, raised my family here and even started some businesses here where we’ve employed hundreds of Utahns. As speaker I have loved being in public service and loved the opportunity we have had to keep government small to, for example, reduce taxes over a billion dollars over the last five years,” said Wilson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wilson has launched an exploratory committee as he mulls a run.

“I’m really doing three things right now. Unfortunately, in these races, we all have understood, I guess, that they cost money. To be able to start raising money you have to file with the Federal Election Commission, so that’s what the exploratory committee did a few weeks ago. Really spending a lot of time running around the state listening to people, trying to understand not just their perspective on Utah, but what they want from their representative back in DC. Then, also just trying to figure out if for me personally, my family, is this the right fit for us right now,” he said.

A lot of this race rides on what Senator Romney decides to do. If he runs for a second term, it would likely lead to a smaller field. If he’s out, it could be a crowded race.