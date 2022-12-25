SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is wrapping up her time in office after 32 years.
She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to look back on her career and discuss how things have changed over the years.
