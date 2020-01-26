SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The General Legislative Session begins this week and runs through March 12, 2020.
Senate President Stuart Adams, (R) Layton, and Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, (D) West Valley City, join us this week on Inside Utah Politics for a preview.
They weigh in on what to expect for the 45-day session, their legislative priorities and how the tax reform referendum could change things.
What others are clicking on:
- Senate leadership on what to expect from the legislative session
- State lawmaker running a bill to address DNA testing and privacy
- Police: Two Utah men arrested in Wendover drug bust
- Jazz stay hot with 112-107 comeback victory over Dallas
- Utah State gets defensive in 77-61 victory over Colorado State