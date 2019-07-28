Salt Lake County gearing up for 2020 Census count

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- On April 1, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin the much-anticipated Census count.

That count is a crucial step when it comes to funding for local municipalities across the country. That’s why Salt Lake County is taking a proactive approach to prepare residents for what’s to come.



This week on Inside Utah Politics we are checking in with Mayor Jenny Wilson to find out what the county is doing to prepare and why an accurate count is so important.

