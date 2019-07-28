Salt Lake County gearing up for 2020 Census count

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- On April 1, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin the much-anticipated Census count.
That count is a crucial step when it comes to funding for local municipalities across the country. That’s why Salt Lake County is taking a proactive approach to prepare residents for what’s to come.
This week on Inside Utah Politics we are checking in with Mayor Jenny Wilson to find out what the county is doing to prepare and why an accurate count is so important.
What others are clicking on:
- Mueller warns of ongoing Russian interference
- Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund
- A majority of Utahns – 77% – support non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ community
- Trump digs in amid censure of racist tweets about lawmakers
- Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny