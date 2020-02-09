Rural county commissioners say emergency medical services are in need of rescue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Rural county commissioners are sounding the alarm about emergency medical services.
They say slashed budgets and thin resources are putting lives at risk.
Piute County Commissioner Darin Bushman and Beaver County Commissioner Mark Whitney join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the problem and potential solutions.
