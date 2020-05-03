Robert Gehrke on the race for governor and shifting to the stabilization stage

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The stage is set for the primary election, and that includes a showdown for the Republican nomination for governor.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, former House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr and former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright have all secured their spot on the ballot.

RELATED: Historic virtual state conventions set the stage for the primary election, while some candidates lock up party nominations

This week on Inside Utah Politics we are breaking down the race with Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke.

He also weighs in on the shift to the stabilization stage and reopening local businesses.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...