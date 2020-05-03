Robert Gehrke on the race for governor and shifting to the stabilization stage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The stage is set for the primary election, and that includes a showdown for the Republican nomination for governor.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, former House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr and former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright have all secured their spot on the ballot.

This week on Inside Utah Politics we are breaking down the race with Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke.

He also weighs in on the shift to the stabilization stage and reopening local businesses.

