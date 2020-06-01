Republican candidates in Utah’s 4th Congressional District to debate Monday at noon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The first two days of June ABC4 News, along with the Utah Debate Commission, will bring you five debates that will shape the future of Utah.

The first debate is Utah’s 4th Congressional District Republican debate that starts at noon.

At 3 p.m. on June 1st the Democratic candidates for Utah’s First Congressional District will debate. The final debate is gubernatorial candidates on Monday is at 6 p.m.

Tuesday the Utah Attorney General Republican Debate candidates face off at noon. Republican candidates for Utah’s 1st Congressional District debate at 3 p.m.

You can watch all of those here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

In the first debate, four Republican candidates are hoping to get the chance to face off against Representative Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

ABC4 News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills spoke with each of the candidates on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why they’ interested in the seat and why they think Republican voters should go with them.

Utah’s 4th district includes Salt Lake County, a portion of Salt Lake City (shared with the 2nd and 3rd districts), and parts of Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections