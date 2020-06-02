Republican Candidates in Utah’s 1st Congressional District go head-to-head

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- ABC4 News is wrapping up the debates we have presented you along with the Utah Debate Commission.

For our final debate, we heard from the 1st Congressional District Republican candidates. Monday you saw Democratic candidates Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek debate.

The 1st Congressional District is an open seat for the first time in 18 years. ABC4 News’ Senior Political Correspondent Glen Mills spoke with each of the candidates on Inside Utah Politics to discuss why they’ interested in the seat and why they think voters should go with them.

Watch>>>

Utah’s 1st congressional district is northern Utah and includes Ogden, Logan, Park City, Layton, Clearfield, and the northern portion of the Great Salt Lake

On Monday we also heard Republican candidates vying for the 4th District seat face-off and finished the day with debate amongst Utah’s candidates for governor. Earlier on Tuesday, we watched candidates for Utah Attorney General Republican Primary debate.

You can watch all of the debates here, on abc4plus.com, and on air at ABC4, or on the Utah Debate Commission YouTube page.

The primary will occur on June 30, 2020. The general election will occur on November 3, 2020.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar for Utah’s Primary Elections