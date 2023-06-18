SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Republican delegates will be gathering on Saturday to make their choice on who should represent Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

The special election was set in motion after Representative Chris Stewart (R), Utah, announced his intention to vacate his seat on September 15, 2023.

At the end of the filing deadline, 22 candidates declared for the race, 13 of them Republican.

“I think it’s a fantastic indication that our system of government in the United States is vibrant, and you have the opportunity with an open seat here for Utahns to put their name forward and express what they are going to do for the congressional district. I’m excited to see what they all bring to the table, especially on the Republican side,” said Utah GOP chair Robert Axson.

The convention will begin at 3pm at Delta High School. Only one candidate will get the nod from delegates.

“Unlike a normal convention where there is other business, in a special election it’s really just doing the part of balloting. It’s multiple rounds of balloting, you have the candidates’ speeches, but we’ll get right to the meat of that, of electing, or selecting who will advance to the primary for the delegate path,” said Axson.

“So, I would anticipate it will be a few hours to not only accommodate the speeches each round, but also the balloting takes some time, counting those votes and each round you’ll limit it down until we eventually have our one candidate,” he adds.