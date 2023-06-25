SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Democratic delegates will be gathering on Wednesday to pick a party nominee for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

“We believe in technology and making it as easy as possible for folks to participate, so our special state convention will be held virtually and include speeches from the candidates, and then we will send out the ballots via email and we’ll make our announcement later in the day,” said Utah Democratic Party Vice Chair Oscar Mata.

The special election was set in motion after Representative Chris Stewart (R), Utah announced his intention to vacate his seat on September 15, 2023.

At the end of the filing deadline, 22 candidates declared for the race, 3 of them Democrats.

None of those three opted for the signature path to the primary, so the nominee will be named after the delegate vote.

“I think what we have seen is special elections are able to increase turnout. And, we have a really big mayoral race in our capital city which votes very heavily democratic, and so if we can get the turnout up we’re going to have a real race to watch in CD2,” Mata said.

This leading into a big presidential election year in 2024.

“Something that is critical in this race is it includes two of the largest counties, Salt Lake and Davis. So, typically the parties see an off-year, the volunteers, the donors tend to drop off in the off-years then we try to pick them up in the even years. I think this is going to be a great way to keep that energy flowing heading into 2024,” said Mata.