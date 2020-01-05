Politicians to keep an eye on in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new year is now underway and it’s one that will bring some big changes to the political landscape in Utah.

Robert Gehrke with the Salt Lake Tribune helps us kick off the new year on Inside Utah Politics.

He breaks down the politicians we should keep an eye on who are poised to do big things in 2020 and makes some predictions on the upcoming election.

