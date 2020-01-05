Politicians to keep an eye on in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new year is now underway and it’s one that will bring some big changes to the political landscape in Utah.

Robert Gehrke with the Salt Lake Tribune helps us kick off the new year on Inside Utah Politics.

He breaks down the politicians we should keep an eye on who are poised to do big things in 2020 and makes some predictions on the upcoming election.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

