New Utah Dems chair talks transition and vision for moving forward

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A new leadership team for the Utah Democratic Party is getting settled in.
At the state organizing convention last month, Jeff Merchant cruised to an easy victory to take over as party chair.
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the transition and where he hopes to take the party from here.
