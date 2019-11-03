New report shows a rise in uninsured children across the country and in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A new report released during the week shows a sharp increase in uninsured children in Utah.
It estimates 72,000 children are going without health insurance in our state, a 22% increase since 2016, and the second-largest increase in the country.
Jessie Mandle with Voices for Utah Children joins us on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the numbers, the reason for the increase and solutions.
