New partnership focused on addressing COVID-19 disparity among minority communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Minority communities are being hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah, and an effort is underway to address it.

State Senator Luz Escamilla, (D) Salt Lake City is one of six ethnic and racial minority lawmakers that have put together a partnership to increase testing, tracing and other efforts for underserved communities.

She also tested positive for COVID-19 and has overcome it.

She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her firsthand experience with the virus and how this new program will help address the disparity.

