New partnership focused on addressing COVID-19 disparity among minority communities

Inside Utah Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Minority communities are being hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah, and an effort is underway to address it.

State Senator Luz Escamilla, (D) Salt Lake City is one of six ethnic and racial minority lawmakers that have put together a partnership to increase testing, tracing and other efforts for underserved communities.

RELATED: Multicultural Task Force announced to help minorities in Utah

She also tested positive for COVID-19 and has overcome it.

She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss her firsthand experience with the virus and how this new program will help address the disparity.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...